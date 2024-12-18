A young hockey player has received a special badge for his sport.

Franky Mann, from Grantham, has received a Blue Peter sport badge.

The badge, designed by England footballer Leah Williamson, recognises achievement in sport.

Franky Mann.

Franky, eight, has been recognised as he plays ice hockey.

He said: “It feels very good to get a Blue Peter badge for ice hockey because I love playing ice hockey so much!”

Last year, Franky was a mascot for his favourite ice hockey team, the Nottingham Panthers.

Franky's Blue Peter badge.

Also, this is Franky’s second achievement this year, after he was one of 21 young people across the country to receive a British Citizen Youth Award (BCyA) medal for his work with elderly people in Lincolnshire.

His mum Lauren Mann said: “We think it’s lovely, first that Blue Peter badges are still a thing, and that it’s something that is open to all children to give them an award for trying their best at something.

“It was lovely for Franky to have received it in the post, especially as it’s a sports badge as that’s something he is really passionate about.”