Worried town residents are hoping to be spared further rain — as the risk of flooding looms.

The Environment Agency has issued a flood warning for Grantham, with issues expected for areas near the River Witham, from Dysart Park to Manthorpe. Surrounding villages have also received several warnings.

Photos shared online show high water levels in Wyndham Park and other parts of the area.

The River Witham water levels as seen from Ansom Close. Photo: Danguolė Bražiūnienė

Danguolė Bražiūnienė, who lives on Anson Close, which runs alongside the River Witham next to Dysart Park, said: “We are starting to worry a lot. The house is just a few metres from the river.”

She explained that there had been a stark difference in just a few hours after experiencing “beautiful” snow earlier in the day.

She added: “It’s the first time in this area that we have seen the water in the river rise so terribly.

“Sometimes the water level rises after heavy and long rains, but it has never been as bad as today.

“Let’s hope it won’t rain overnight, because otherwise I don’t know what will happen tomorrow.

Wyndham Park, in Grantham, has flooded.

“We’re still watching to see if there are any more safety concerns, but no-one has come to check whether there is or will be any danger to residents.

“Others at work don’t even see what’s going on.”

Residents near Wyndham Park have also expressed similar concerns.

The A1 is among the roads to have been affected due to flooding caused by recent wet and snowy weather.

Flood warnings are in place for the River West Glen (Corby Glen, Creeton), River Tham (Castle Bytham, Little Bytham), River East Glen, Billingborough Ousemere Lode, and Swaton Eau.

The Met Office suggests there is a small chance of rain overnight tonight — with sunnier conditions coming tomorrow.

Road users have also been urged to exercise caution as temperatures drop below zero.

