Headteacher Levon Newton said: “The students’ continued success in the GCSEs reflect the skill and dedication of staff at the school alongside the resilience and hard work of the students.

“It is always a pleasure to share in our students’ successes.”

Some notable pupils who have achieved results are:

• Orla Mapletoft - one grade 9 in history, two grade 8s in PE and sociology, two grade 7s in English language and English literature, a grade 6 in French, grades 6 and 5 in combined science and a grade 5 in maths.

• Leo Moore - grade 9 in English language, four grade 8s in geography, history, PE and sociology, grade 7 in maths and grades 7 and 6 in combined science.

• Evie Saggers - two grade 9s in sociology and history, one grade 8 in English literature, two grade 7s in French and biology, two grade 6s in maths and physics and one grade 5 in chemistry.

• Lucas Booth-Clibborn - three grade 7s in English language, geography and sociology, five grade 6s in English literature, maths, biology, chemistry and PE.

• Ava Marsh - one grade 6 in history, three grade 5s in PE, maths and sociology, five grade 4s in English language, English literature, biology, chemistry and physics.

• Grace Lockett - Three grade 5s in English literature, history and PE, two grade 4s in English language and sociology.

