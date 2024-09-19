A police officer says it is ‘disappointing’ to see drivers committing vehicle offences, after more than 30 vehicles were stopped along the A1.

Last week, Lincolnshire Police and the DVSA joined forces to monitor the A1 near Gonerby Moor, where they checked over 30 vehicles.

Out of the 30 vehicles checked, fixed penalty notices were issued for eight tachograph and drivers’ hours offences and 17 overweight and insecure load offences.

Over 30 vehicles were stopped along the A1 at Gonerby Moor.

Two drivers were also reported for driving a vehicle 30% overweight and three vehicles were stopped from travelling for 11 hours due to not having a tachograph.

Two other vehicles were stopped from moving due to a number of faults and safety concerns.

Another driver was stopped for using a mobile phone, two drivers were stopped for registration mark offences and a tractor driver was stopped for defective indicator lights and being overweight.

The DVSA also prohibited five overladen vehicles and identified two drivers’ hours offences.

Lincolnshire Police worked with the DVSA to monitor the A1.

PC Glenn Faulks, leader of the operation, said: “Tachographs record information about driving time, speed, and distance, and is a necessary tool to ensure drivers and employers drive safely on our roads for every road user, including themselves.

“Commercial vehicles account for a significant proportion of the vehicles on our roads, and it’s important that they comply with the legislation.

“Through enforcement, education, and prohibitions where necessary, the aim is to promote best practice within the industry.

“While we are patrolling our roads in the county daily, today we were focussing on commercial vehicles.

“These are professional drivers who should know and comply with the road traffic legislation.

“It is disappointing to find drivers’ hours offences, insecure loads, vehicles that are overweight and in a dangerous condition, and operator licence offences when there is so much that could go wrong.

“The importance of securing and towing a trailer cannot be underestimated; in Lincolnshire we have investigated collisions where people have sadly lost their lives due to not attaching trailers correctly or securing loads safely.

“We’re very grateful to the DVSA for their support.”