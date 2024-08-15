School pupils are celebrating another year of excellent A-level results.

Pupils from Walton Academy in Grantham have achieved a 100% pass rate in their A-levels.

Principal Jess Leonard said: “I am thrilled with the outstanding results our post-16 students have achieved this summer.

Emily Depoortere from Walton Academy in Grantham.

“It’s a true reflection of their dedication and hard work over the past two years in their studies.

“It is wonderful to be able to celebrate with all our students this morning knowing that they are able to now go onto their next steps successfully.

“I would like to congratulate every individual on their achievements and wish them well for their futures.”

Freya Stanbury from Walton Academy in Grantham.

Amongst the school’s top performers includes Freya Stanbury, who achieved two A* grades in English literature and religious studies and one B in history.

Freya, who is heading to University of Warwick to study philosophy and literature, said: “I'm very happy and surprised with my results. Now, I can look forward to my next steps.”

Lucy Hemstock from Walton Academy in Grantham.

Lucy Hemstock achieved a distinction* in health and social care, an A in religious studies and B in sociology.

Lucy has secured a place at the University of Leeds to study business management.

She said: “I'm really pleased with my results and happy to have secured my place at university.

“I'm excited to take a gap year to travel through Australia and Asia before starting my studies.”

Emily Depoortere achieved two B’s in chemistry and biology and a C in maths.

She will be studying a Level 7 apprenticeship and audit and assurance at Deloitte in Nottingham.

Emily said: “I’m really excited to start the next challenge. I’d like to thank all my teachers for their support.”