The future looks bright for a growing chocolate business.

Chocolate is a favourite for many, and Phil Bushell - founder of Glorious Chocolate in Northcliffe Road, Grantham - hopes to introduce his “glorious” chocolate to more people with its new website.

Despite showcasing the chocolate at various events across Lincolnshire over the last nine months, Glorious Chocolate only officially launched its website at the beginning of March.

Founder Phil Bushell.

“I want to get the chocolate to more people, giving people the opportunity to give a gift that is more thoughtful,” said Phil.

He added: “Nine months down the line we now have a really strong base.

“During January and February it was quiet for events, so I wanted to use the time usefully to get the website done.

“The website shows what we are all about. It’s not just about money for me but making people happy, and that is what chocolate does.”

Some of the Glorious Chocolate goods.

The chocolate-ly goods come in nine flavours, offering customers a taste of ‘richly raspberry dark chocolate’ to ‘majestic mint dark chocolate’ or ‘outrageous orange and honeycomb’ to ‘cafe noir coffee bean dark chocolate’.

It is also made in barks with thinner layers which offers a “much better taste”, added Phil.

It also sources local coffee beans and uses 100% natural ingredients from UK producers to offer “flavour perfection” to customers.

The chocolate has been shown at food events within Lincolnshire over the last few months, including Stamford, Spalding and Boston.

Phil added: “We do a lot in Lincolnshire and Derbyshire, but we are going towards a focus of Lincolnshire.

“It’s not about eating as much chocolate as you can, but enjoying the moment.

“It’s a great and thoughtful item for gifting and with us, people can pick and choose their flavours.

“I want to give people the opportunity to give a gift that is different. People also love giving, even more when a gift is thoughtful.”

Phil chooses to run Glorious Chocolate Solely online and through events as he finds it a “real struggle” with a shop, having previously owned a music shop.

He added: “With events, we can go to a lot more places and visit our customers face to face.”

Looking to the future, Phil is excited to see how the company will flourish.

He added: “The website means we can now deliver locally and even nationally.

“It just means people can get our products if they have come to our events.

“There is a long journey ahead, but this is a new venture and I would love to see where it takes us.”