Raves for all of the family could be heading to town.

Grantham Events Company, run by partners Dom Degnan and Jade Morrison, who also run Rock Vox Academy, want to start organising and hosting family raves in Grantham.

The pair are currently looking for a venue to hold the first one.

Dom Degnan.

Jade Morrison.

“It’s not always easy for mum and dad to get a night out, so we are offering them the club vibe that families can experience together,” said Dom.

Dom added: “The music will be dance, techno, drum and bass tracks that are family-friendly with something for everyone, to bring back the nostalgia for the parents but also resonate with the younger crowd.”

The raves will be for all ages, however groups attending will need to have at least one child under 12 with them.

Dom and Jade have held similar events at a theme park in the past and they proved to be a “great success”.

Dom said: “The idea is not original as there are a number of companies that provide similar events that have been growing in popularity over the past few years.

“We wanted to bring this to Grantham to see if it can work, and we strongly believe it can.

“The raves we have planned for Grantham will last longer so they will be slightly different, but the core of the raves will remain the same.”

Dom and Jade plan to offer two VIP tickets per rave to give one child the chance to join the DJ on stage, as well as receiving other goodies and VIP extras.

More is to be announced in the next few weeks while Dom and Jade find a venue.

To find out more, go to https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61563901393653.

