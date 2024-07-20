A music academy is celebrating after expanding its offerings to include an array of new music and drama lessons.

Founded by Hayley Chapman, Grantham’s Rock Vox Academy, now provides instruction in piano, guitar, bass guitar, ukulele, drums, violin, viola, and clarinet, alongside its established singing and drama classes.

The school aims to cater to the increasing demand for music education in the community.

The academy has undergone an expansion recently.

Rock Vox Academy’s new studios, The Ballad and The Symphony, offer ample space and resources for these expanded classes and workshops.

To celebrate the expansion, the school will host a number of engaging workshops this summer.

Notably, AJ and Craig from Grantham act The Collective Band will lead a "Rap the Beats" workshop on July 31.

Rock Vox academy owner and vocal teacher Hayley Chapman.

This session will teach participants how to create beats and rap, offering a unique opportunity for anyone over the age of seven.

The workshop costs £15 per person and runs from 5-6.30pm.

Additionally, a Grease and Barbie-themed singing workshop will take place on July 27.

Participants will enjoy three hours of singing warm-ups, learning songs from both shows, and making new friends in a supportive environment.

This workshop, led by Hayley and her daughter, costs £25 per person and is scheduled from 10am-1pm.

Hayley Chapman, who has over 20 years of experience in teaching singing, expressed her excitement about the expansion.

“It feels absolutely incredible to be expanding the business and having new music and drama teachers involved to collaborate with and support students wishing to learn music or drama within Grantham,” she said.

“I hope students gain confidence and most of all enjoy their lessons when coming to Rock Vox Academy. That should always be the main focus of enjoyment and anything else from that is even better.”

The academy also aims to offer future workshops to teach various music industry skills and provide new experiences for students of all ages.

For more information or to book a workshop, visit www.rockvoxacademy.com or contact Hayley Chapman at 07309066297 or via email at rockvoxacademy@btinternet.com.

“I’ve had music in my life from a young age and know all the benefits from it and it would be wonderful to see more students taking to the stage and performing and learning new skills and learning to work together collaboratively,” said Hayley.

“Music and drama is a great way to express emotions and really helps with mental health, naturally it will make you feel good.”