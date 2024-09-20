Amended plans for a new A1 junction have been submitted as part of a major development.

Vistry Homes, developer of the King’s Newton proposals on former Rectory Farm, in Grantham, has proposed an “alternative” junction scheme to connect the A1 to the A52.

The application to South Kesteven District Council proposes extending two-lane queuing on the westbound approach and re-aligning the junction to remove a road 'kink' and reduce impact on the south-west embankment.

The plan for the new junction upgrades.

The proposals include widening the A52 and A1 slip road, relocating the 2m footway/cycleway, and adding space for utilities and maintenance.

Mayer Brown, on behalf of the applicant, stated: “The aim of the junction improvement is to ensure the smooth operation of the A1 (SB) / A52 Barrowby Road junction, following the addition of development traffic generated by existing and consented developments.”

King’s Newton is part of two phases of development on Rectory Farm, which will eventually total more than 450 homes. The first phase is for 228.

The proposed street scene for the new development. | Photo: Supplied

Vistry East Anglia has pushed the council to remove a condition preventing home occupancy before the junction is completed.

In April 2024, SKDC’s planning committee rejected a proposal to amend pre-occupation conditions to allow 150 homes to be occupied on the Rectory Farm site due to safety and capacity concerns at the A1/A52 junction.

The application faced strong objections from National Highways and local councils, highlighting the junction’s existing overcapacity and potential safety risks. Authorities raised fears about “severe delays and queuing.”

Residents and councillors have raised concerns that the developer may “roll back” on their commitments once homes start being filled and further houses start being built.

However, Vistry insists it is committed to the work programme but needs to sell homes to offset delays.

Vistry has since gone back to SKDC asking again for the immediate occupation of 50 homes, and hopes that the latest junction redesign proposals will demonstrate their commitment to improving the roads.

In August, the company temporarily paused the sales of its houses due to the delays.

Fraser Hopes, managing director for Vistry East Anglia, said at the time that the homes had proven “extremely popular” but added that customers needed to have the best possible experience and be able to plan their moving dates with certainty.

The developer says the development will generate an investment of more than £2 million in infrastructure and local services.

This includes over £900,000 for roads and transport, including £570,000 for the Grantham Southern Relief Road.

Almost £900,000 will be invested in education, while £150,480 will be provided for health services, and a £52,212 community centre contribution will be made.

Land will be set aside within the development for the expansion of neighbouring Poplar Farm Primary School.