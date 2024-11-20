Traffic lights that form part of ongoing roadworks have still not been fixed.

Lincolnshire County Council were due to fix the new traffic lights, which are part of the Station Approach roadworks in Grantham, on Monday (November 18).

However, these have still not been fixed.

The traffic lights featured in the Station Approach roadworks in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson said a traffic signal contractor is due to work on the junction this week and replace the lights with a new pole.

Traffic is not expected to be affected.

The roadworks are currently in phase four, with phase five due to begin next Monday (November 25).