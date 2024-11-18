Traffic lights have been knocked down amidst roadworks taking place.

The new traffic lights, which are part of the Station Approach roadworks in Grantham, are due to be fixed today (Monday, November 18) by Lincolnshire County Council.

A Lincolnshire County Council spokesperson says there should be no disruption while the lights are fixed.

The traffic lights featured in the Station Approach roadworks in Grantham. Photo: RSM Photography

The final phase of the roadworks begins on Monday next week (November 25).

As a result, full nighttime closures will be in place from 7pm until 6am from November 25 until November 29, and December 2 until December 6.

Karen Cassar, assistant director for highways, said: “We’ve been able to move the start of the final phase of South Kesteven District Council’s Station Approach works forward, which means we have more flexibility to complete the works sooner.

“This is because the weather will likely be warmer in late November compared to mid-December, meaning the temperatures will be more conducive to laying road surfacing.

“We still expect to have these works completed ahead of Christmas.”

All islands at the junction will remain coned off with pedestrian diversions in place.

The closure of the right-hand lane from Westgate into Sankt Augustin Way will also remain in place.

A diversion route will be in place via B1174 High Street and London Road, Tollemache Road, A1, Harlaxton Road and vice versa.