Fire breaks out at former Aldi supermarket on South Parade
A fire has broken out at a former supermarket, sparking warnings for residents to stay indoors and close windows.
Reports indicate a large blaze at the former Aldi on South Parade, in Grantham.
Fire engines are on the scene.
The blaze had raised concerns for a homeless individual reportedly living in the area.
However, Karen Oliver posted to Helping Hands Grantham to say: “Homeless guy that was living at Aldi is safe thank you. “
ALSO: Drone photos and video show extent of blaze
A video of the fire has been shared by Grantham Town Council leader Councillor Tim Harrison, who said: “If this is deliberate, it breaks me.”
The fire service has advised people to stay indoors and shut windows.
A social media post from the force said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident near South Parade in Grantham.
“We are advising people in the area keep doors and windows shut due to building fire.”
Police have also been contacted for further comment.
Further updates will be added as we have them.