A fire has broken out at a former supermarket, sparking warnings for residents to stay indoors and close windows.

Reports indicate a large blaze at the former Aldi on South Parade, in Grantham.

Fire engines are on the scene.

The blaze had raised concerns for a homeless individual reportedly living in the area.

However, Karen Oliver posted to Helping Hands Grantham to say: “Homeless guy that was living at Aldi is safe thank you. “

ALSO: Drone photos and video show extent of blaze

A video of the fire has been shared by Grantham Town Council leader Councillor Tim Harrison, who said: “If this is deliberate, it breaks me.”

The former Aldi is in flames. | Photo: Sophie Cope.

The fire service has advised people to stay indoors and shut windows.

A social media post from the force said: “We are currently dealing with a large incident near South Parade in Grantham.

“We are advising people in the area keep doors and windows shut due to building fire.”

Smoke can be seen around the area. | Photo: Andrew Poulson

Police have also been contacted for further comment.

Further updates will be added as we have them.