People can learn how to cook with an air fryer in a new college course.

Air fryers have taken the world by storm over the last few years, and now people can learn how to use them in a new two-week course at Grantham College.

The course, which will run on Wednesday, February 26 and Wednesday, March 5, has been part-funded by Lincolnshire County Council and aims to help adults broaden their opportunities and enhance their skills.

A new course will teach people how to use an air fryer. Photo: istock

A Grantham College spokesperson said: “Adults will learn how to create entire, quick, healthy and delicious air fryer meals that use less fat and oil, and will feed the whole family without breaking the bank.

“Plus, they are easy to clean!

“The course also guides you in selecting the air fryer that suits your needs, exploring the variety of dishes you can make and the various features these appliances offer.”

The course cost £5 for each session and each session is three hours long.

To find out more, go to https://www.grantham.ac.uk/course-detail/cooking-with-an-air-fryer-cl7/RGA11213/RGA11213_24Q010/.

People can also email marketingteam@grantham.ac.uk or call 01476 400200.