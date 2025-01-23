Councillors are optimistic that boiler replacements and upgrades have paid off after years of heating issues.

South Kesteven District Council’s Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee heard an update on the works taking place at Riverside flats on Welham Street, Grantham, on Monday.

The council-run block has faced years of heating issues, leaving residents freezing in winter.

Riverside Flats, Welham Street.

The works, presented to the committee in September, included new boilers, a building management system, and upgrades to the secondary heating system.

A temporary boiler ensured residents had heating and hot water during the disruption.

The new system has now been in operation since December.

“Touch wood, it's all worked,” said Coun Virginia Moran (Ind), reflecting that the £154,000 project to overhaul the heating system seems to have succeeded.

She said there were initial complaints from residents about flats being too hot, but SKDC's manager helped adjust the new thermostatic controls.

Alison Hall-Wright, director of housing, confirmed compensation was paid to residents’ rent accounts.

“It was great news that [residents] were warm for Christmas, and this is much welcomed by all the residents at Riverside,” said Coun Matt Bailey (Con), the ward councillor for the area.

“This is something that was long overdue… but I’m glad this is going to be resolved once and for all.”

He acknowledged the "turbulent" meetings he and others had attended over the years to address the persistent heating issues at Riverside.

Councillors acknowledged there are still a few tasks left, such as flushing the system and wiring immersion heaters.