A vehicle that was too long has been blamed for causing a crash on the A1 today (Wednesday).

A trailer moving into lane two at Great Ponton near Grantham caused the accident, according to Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations.

The force said the driver of the 4x4 towing the trailer had been reported for further investigation.

Police reported the driver of the vehicle. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

They urged drivers to ensure their vehicles are suitable for such junctions to prevent future accidents.

"Another day, another collision on the A1 at Great Ponton near Grantham," they posted on X.

"The offending [vehicle] was too long for the junction, with the trailer projecting into lane two.

The incident took place near Great Ponton. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

"Please ensure your vehicle is small enough to fit in these junctions or avoid using them altogether."

National Highways recently confirmed it was investigating what effect closing central reservation gaps on the A1 would have on drivers.

A study into all 57 of the crossing points between Stamford and Blyth will take place, looking into how much they are used, what alternative arrangements could be put in place and what the consequences of closing any of the gaps would be.

Police shared an image of some of the damage caused by the collision. Photo: Lincolnshire Police Specialist Operations

We recently asked our LincsOnline readers whether they think A1 central reservation crossing points should be closed.

A number of crossing points on the Lincolnshire stretch of the A1 are accident hotspots.

They require drivers to go through a small section of central reservation and cross the opposite carriageway, where vehicles are travelling at high speed.