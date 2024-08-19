Home   Grantham   News   Article

Man, 61, dies after he was hit by car on his mobility scooter in Grantham

By Katie Green
Published: 12:42, 19 August 2024

A 61-year-old man has died after a crash.

The man, who was on a mobility scooter, was involved in a crash with a red Ford Fusion on North Parade in Grantham on Wednesday (August 14) at 12.47pm.

The man sustained serious injuries and died in hospital on Thursday (August 15).

North Parade, in Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview
Lincolnshire Police is appealing for witnesses to help with the investigation.

Anyone who has dashcam footage or other information can email SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316 and quote incident 223 of August 14.

