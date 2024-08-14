A man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries following an accident today (Wednesday).

Lincolnshire Police has confirmed that a car collided with a mobility scooter in North Parade, Grantham, at around 12.45pm.

The man on the scooter was taken to hospital with what are believed to be serious injuries.

North Parade, in Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview

Social media posts suggest the incident took place outside the Living Health building.

The road was blocked for a short time while the vehicle and the mobility scooter were recovered.

The incident caused traffic to back up on all four roads branching off the junction, including the B1174/North Parade, B1174/North Street, A607/Barrowby Road, and A607/Broad Street, as well as others.

Traffic maps, however, now show the roads clearing.

Anyone with information that might assist with the investigation should contact the police on 101, quoting incident 223 of August 14.