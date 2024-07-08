A trial date has been set for a man charged with multiple offences including assault and driving offences.

Adrian Lagdon, 40, of no fixed address, has pleaded not guilty to seven charges including causing grievous bodily harm (GBH), causing actual bodily harm (ABH), non-fatal strangulation, theft in a dwelling, driving without insurance, driving whilst unfit and aggravated vehicle taking, after appearing in Lincoln Crown Court today (Monday).

These charges are in relation to several incidents within the Grantham area.

Adrian Lagdon will appear at Lincoln Crown Court for trial on October 30.

Previously, Lagdon was also charged with two counts of shop theft but these were dismissed.

Lagdon will appear in Lincoln Crown Court for trial on Wednesday, October 30, which is set to last three days. He has been remanded into custody until then.