Police are appealing for witnesses after a man suffered ‘serious injuries’ following a two-vehicle collision.

The incident - which also involved a third vehicle - occurred on the on the A52 at Swaton yesterday evening (July 16).

“Emergency services were called just after 5.20pm on Tuesday, July 16 and attended the A52 junction with the B1394 Swaton Lane,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for witnesses

“Three vehicles were involved, a white Vauxhall Vivaro, a white Volvo tanker and a black Maserati Ghibli.

“The Vivaro and the Maserati were travelling on the A52 in the direction of Threekingham, the tanker was travelling in the direction of Donington.

“The driver of the Vauxhall Vivaro, a man in his 40s, suffered serious injuries as was taken to hospital.

“There were no other serious injuries reported.”

The road was closed for several hours following the collision.

“We are appealing for witnesses to the collision or for anyone who saw any of the three vehicles prior to the collision to contact the Investigating Officer,” the police statement added.

“If you have information or video footage that you feel would assist our investigation, please contact PC Tracey Ford by email at tracey.ford@lincs.police.uk.

“Please put Incident 327 of 16 July in the subject heading.”