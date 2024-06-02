Man taken to hospital following collision on A1 near Grantham

A man in his twenties was taken to hospital following a crash on the A1 yesterday morning.

Emergency services were called to the A1 southbound near the junction for Little Ponton at 9:11 am following reports of a single vehicle, a grey VW Golf, leaving the carriageway.

The driver, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.

The collision was reported on the A1 at about 9am on Saturday morning. Photo: Paul Clark

A witness reported that the car had left the road, hit a sign and trees, and rolled over.

The A1 was closed for a short time for safety reasons while emergency services, including the fire brigade, EMAS, and police, dealt with the incident.