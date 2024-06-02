Man taken to hospital following collision on A1 near Grantham
A man in his twenties was taken to hospital following a crash on the A1 yesterday morning.
Emergency services were called to the A1 southbound near the junction for Little Ponton at 9:11 am following reports of a single vehicle, a grey VW Golf, leaving the carriageway.
The driver, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital, but his injuries are not believed to be serious.
A witness reported that the car had left the road, hit a sign and trees, and rolled over.
The A1 was closed for a short time for safety reasons while emergency services, including the fire brigade, EMAS, and police, dealt with the incident.