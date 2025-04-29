A town park will come alive with colour and music as it hosts its annual May Day celebrations.

Running from 10am to 4pm, on Sunday, May 4, the event in Wyndham Park in Grantham, promises a day of family-friendly entertainment, including children’s activities, traditional dance groups and craft stalls.

Organised by the Wyndham Park Forum, the event is expected to draw crowds from across the area to enjoy a vibrant mix of heritage and creativity.

Wyndham Park, Grantham. Photo: Daniel Jaines

For the latest updates, residents can visit the Friends of Wyndham Park Grantham Facebook page.