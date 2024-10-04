In the run-up to the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024, we’ll be introducing you to the finalists in each of our categories.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and Enva.

The finalists in the Best New Start-Up category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

This week we’re featuring the finalists in the Best New Start-Up category, sponsored by Mark Bates Ltd. Look out for other finalists over the coming weeks.

The finalists are Bear and Bee Garage, Mum Made Meals and National Bereavement Advice Service, all based in Grantham.

Bear and Bee Garage is a family-owned business based in Ruston Road and has been open since last November.

Bear and Bee Garage is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Robyn Houlden, head of communications, said: “Being recognised in our first year feels like an incredible achievement. Winning this award would be the cherry on top, especially as it’s our local awards...it would mean the world to us and really drive our business forward.

“Our team can’t wait for the ceremony! We’ll be bringing along our amazing team, who are the heart and soul of what we do. We’re heavily focussed on going the extra mile to make sure our customers have the best experience possible. For us, it starts and ends with the customer, we do everything we can to ensure they leave with a smile and complete confidence in our service.

“At Bear and Bee Garage, we’re passionate about providing high quality, reliable work, whether it’s a quick repair, an MOT, or a full service. We’re so proud to be recognised locally for what we love doing, and we’re excited for what’s to come.”

Mum Made Meals is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Mum Made Meals is a family-run food business, run by Lee McCann and his wife Laura. It delivers hot and cold food to places of work in a food truck.

He said the family was “overwhelmed” by being named a finalist.

“We are blessed with a good sized social media platform and on the food truck we are dealing with hundreds of customers face to face on a daily basis so the feedback has been incredible.

“We have been shocked to find that the business growth has been steep and as a result we have already taken on a larger premises to give us the capacity to expand and build a second round! This business started as an idea that was floated around in a conversation in our living room and now it has blossomed into a fully fledged business and that is truly magical feeling.”

National Bereavement Advice Service is a finalist in the Best New Start-Up category at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

The National Bereavement Advice Service provides support following the death of a loved one and is based in Autumn Business Park. Founder Matt Wainwright is bringing his team along to the awards and said they were all excited.

“From the initial moments after a death, through the necessary legal and financial processes and onto the grieving journey, we are here to help. Our easy-to-follow guides offer the information people need, and our specialist team is available to guide them to the most appropriate support for your circumstances.”

Grantham Journal Business Awards logos

The other categories are: Best Social Enterprise (sponsored by PVS Media), Business Innovation (sponsored by South Kesteven District Council), Business of the Year (sponsored by Downtown), Businessperson of the Year, Customer Care, Employee of the Year, Environmental Champion (sponsored by Enva), John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year, Apprentice of the Year (sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics).

An overall winner on the night will also be handed the Judge’s Prestige Award.

With grateful thanks to our headline sponsors Pentangle and Enva, category sponsors Enva, Downtown, PVS Media, South Kesteven District Council and Specialist Engineering Plastics, event programme sponsor Hood Parkes and Co, drinks reception sponsor Lister, entertainment sponsor Grantham College, winner’s champagne sponsor Reflect Recruitment, trophy sponsor Iconic Engineering and table sponsor Belvoir.