This year’s finalists have been revealed for the 25th Grantham Journal Business Awards.

Businesses from across the area will come together at Arena UK, Allington, on Friday, November 22, to celebrate the best of what Grantham has to offer.

This year's finalists for 10 categories have now been revealed for the event, sponsored by Pentangle and ENVA.

This year’s finalists are:

Apprentice of the Year (Sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics) - This award is for the rising stars of tomorrow within a company apprentice scheme who have made an exceptional contribution to their workplace and can demonstrate commitment to personal development, dedication to career progression and outstanding levels of success.

• Ellie Clubb - Belvoir Group PLC. Estate agents based in St Peter’s Hill, Grantham

• Sam Letchworth - Iconic Engineering Solutions. Engineers based in The Old Malthouse, Grantham

Best New Start-Up (Sponsored by Mark Bates)

• Bear and Bee Garage - a family-owned garage based in Ruston Road, Grantham.

• Mum Made Meals - a family-run food business based in Grantham.

• National Bereavement Advice Service - provides support and advice following the death of a loved one, based in Autumn Business Park, Grantham.

Best Social Enterprise (Sponsored by PVS Media) - This award is open to charities and social enterprises who can demonstrate significant commercial and social impact of their activities.

• Be The Silver Lining - an organisation that involves volunteers spending time and sharing a coffee with a lonely elderly person. Based in Grantham.

• BHive Community Hub (South Lincolnshire Blind Society) - a volunteer-run community hub that provides support for mental health, dementia, for blind people and other services, based in Finkin Street, Grantham.

• Outwood CIC - a project that holds woodwork sessions, aiming to help people with their mental health, based in Triggs Yard, Grantham.

Business Innovation (Sponsored by South Kesteven District Council) - This award celebrates new ideas, processes, products, services, technologies and applications that have had an impact on an organisation’s success.

• Farrow Friends - a home-help, befriending and support service, based in Grantham.

• Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited - engineers based in Tolld Bar Road, Marston.

• Mark Bates Limited - an insurance broker based in Londonthorpe Lane, Grantham.

Business of the Year (Sponsored by Downtown) - This award is open to a business trading for more than three years with a minimum of five employees that can show evidence of business growth, a commitment to the local community, a business strategy and vision for the next three to five years, proven success and achievement during the past two years, management with the ability to drive the business forward and a genuine commitment to staff.

• Bear and Bee Garage

• Farrow Friends

• Mark Bates Limited

Businessperson of the Year - This award will recognise the organisation, irrespective of size or sector, that can prove the customer really does come first. The individual also needs to demonstrate commercial success and strategies for growth whilst achieving excellence in looking after customers. The organisation must have objectives for high quality customer service and clear methods of monitoring and evaluating standards.

• Rachel Buckley - Domestic Bliss Specialist Cleaning Services Limited (house cleaning services based in London Road, Grantham)

• Sam Vidler - CrossFit Grantham (gym based in Turnpike Close, Grantham)

• Tony Ruby - Tony Ruby Exquisite Homes Ltd (Grantham-based estate agent)

Customer Care - This award will go to an individual who stands out from the crowd, has an entrepreneurial spirit, demonstrates outstanding achievement and inspires others around them. The winner of this award will have been instrumental to the success of their business, growing the reputation of their business.

• Inara Systems - IT support and services provider based in Warren Way, Grantham.

• Prime Therapy Clinic - chiropractor based in Sandon Road, Grantham.

• MD Jewellers Limited - jewellers based in Westgate, Grantham.

Employee of the Year - The judges will be looking for an outstanding contribution not only to the organisation and its success, but also to colleagues’ welfare and enhancing the working environment and customer experience.

• Abi Wainwright - National Bereavement Advice

• Lee Carratt - Belton Park Golf Club

Environmental Champion (Sponsored by ENVA) - Presented to the business that can demonstrate a commitment to reduce its carbon footprint with projects such as cutting its use of fossil fuels, caring for the natural environment, improving the use of resources by cutting waste, reducing pollution and increasing its environmental understanding.

• Andy’s Man and Van - house clearance service based in Grantham.

• Harlaxton Engineering Services Limited

• Vale Clearances - house clearance serviced based in Orston.

John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year - This award is open to all independent retail businesses and will be awarded to the business that can best display ‘first-class’ customer service, market and customer engagement excellence, product and services innovation and differentiation and the ability to adapt to consumer/trading trends.

• Hattie’s Tearoom - cafe based in Market Place, Grantham.

• J&J Filipino Foods - grocery shop based in Wharf Road, Grantham.

• MD Jewellers Limited

The winner of the Judge’s Prestige Award will also be revealed on the night.

