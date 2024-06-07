Residents have shared mixed reviews over a new supermarket opening in town.

Heron Foods will be opening in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham, in the former Peacocks store.

Some Grantham residents have rejoiced in the news with the addition of a new shop in town and employment opportunities, while others have questioned that the town needs to move away from “budget” shops.

The Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

Scott McGrane said: “Good news. Another store open in town and more employment opportunities.”

Tracey Swann also said it was “great” and that Heron Foods is “really good value for money”.

She added: “I’m surprised Morrisons are allowing it though - very much competition.”

Carly Murtagh said: “I’ve never seen a Heron have such long opening hours!

“Heron is actually great, Grantham has been missing out.”

While some questioned why the shop was coming to town, Lee-Martin Salvin said: “At the end of the day, this shop has been empty for five years now, surely it’s better than nothing?

“It’ll bring much needed footfall down the centre which will benefit other retailers.

“If you don’t like it, don’t go in.”

Jodie Moreton said that she “absolutely loves Heron”, but questioned why it would be in the former Peacocks store.

She said: “Jobs for locals, empty unit filled, what’s not to like?”

Other residents were not so happy with the news.

Jamie Clare said “more budget shopping” was coming to town.

He added: “Where are the start ups, tech companies and manufacturing businesses?

“Let’s just settle for £1 shops and vape stores.”

Ben Smith said: “It’s sad that the town can only attract bargain basement retailers like Heron Foods, B&M, Poundland, Boyes.”

Mark Taylor shared the feeling and said “how far we have fallen”.