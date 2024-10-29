Spooks and monsters, including a green friend, made a splash at a town park on Sunday.

Grantham Model Boat Club’s Halloween Evening Sail took place on Wyndham Park’s lake after its spooky trail ended.

Members dressed up themselves and their vehicles, with characters like witches and Frankenstein at the controls.

Model boat club members Terry Hiscock, Lucy Pepton, Paul Kerr, John Maddison, Mick Bunning, Tim Reddick and Kev Haughton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

It attracted a large crowd, said organisers.

“A lot of people stood by the railings, watching, taking photos and videos, which was great,” said chairman Paul Kerr.

“Others filtered over and had a chat about the boats, which are always very popular. The kids are excited to see them and bring mum and dad down.”

Terry Hiscock. Photo: Chris Lowndes

One visitor in their 80s even sold their 1953 vintage boat to a club member to complete work that their father had started.

It even enticed a potential witch’s familiar, with a frog hitching a ride on one of the boats.

There were also some slight mishaps throughout the day, including one boat gaining a little too much speed and leaving the designated area.

Lucy Repton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

As light dimmed, vehicles shone on the water.

For the club, it's an opportunity to spread the word before Christmas and grow their community.

“It’s not just about sailing; we want to promote boat-building among youngsters,” said Paul.

Kev Haughton. Photo: Chris Lowndes

He acknowledged that the price tag of some of the more in-depth builds can put people off but said there were starter boats available from major retailers at budget prices.

The club meets weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays and hosts occasional events, such as the Halloween Evening Sail, where boats are decorated with lights and sailed at dusk.

It features a variety of boats, from scale models to custom-built ones, and emphasises family involvement and hobby building among youngsters.

As winter arrives, events may slow down, but hoverboats and other vehicles could take to the lake if it freezes.

Anyone interested can find the club on Facebook.