More than 3,000 people turned out for a Christmas light switch-on at the weekend.

Crowds turned out for hours of entertainment on Sunday (December 1) for Grantham’s Christmas fayre and light switch-on.

Visitors turned out to see groups taking over the stage including the Rock Choir, the Winter Princesses, Grantham School of Dancing and Ultra 90s.

Sally Cook and Rowena Harrop from the Sunshine playgroup in Great Gonerby.

Crowds in Market Place and Westgate. Photo: SKDC

South Kesteven District Council deputy leader Coun Paul Stokes (Ind) said: “It’s been many years since Grantham witnessed an event as impressive as this.

“There was so much to see and everyone who was there will be able to tell their family and friends what great time they had.

Roger Graves, Caroline Newton and Irvin Metcalf

Sam Fitt and Alice Clarke from Lincolnshire Fire Aid

“We’ve had great feedback from the dozens of market stallholders, who were busy from the outset, and from shopkeepers in the town centre, many of whom took part in the popular gingerbread family trail.

“The logistics, planning and staffing by our colleagues at SKDC have been second to none and I would like to publicly thank everyone who contributed to this unmitigated success.”

On the day, there was also street entertainment including balloon modelling, Santa’s grotto, face painting, vintage fair rides and fire engines.

There was also a free Santa bus, provided by Centrebus, to transport people to the event.

Lesley and Pearl raising money for a diabetes charity

Amila Brown, 4, and Emma Brown, 7.

Grantham town councillor ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) welcomed the crowd and said: “Events like this remind us of what makes Grantham so special – a community that cherishes its rich history, values its people and looks forward to the future with open hearts and minds.

“It’s been a truly festive occasion, bringing us together as we mark the start of the Christmas season.”

Special guest Joanne Taylor, the recipient of the Judy Smith Lifetime Community Champion Award at the recent SK Community Awards, was invited to switch on the lights display.

The winter princesses turnout for the event.

Primrose Cornish with an elf.

She is a Grantham Community Connector for Shine Lincolnshire, and has established 10 diverse community groups, created accessible flashcards for vulnerable people and organises a family fun day.

Vice-chairman of SKDC, Coun Ian Selby (Ind) said: “I’d like to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has dedicated their time and effort to making this event possible, especially Lincolnshire Fire Aid for their unwavering support and provision of the infrastructure essential for today’s success.

The Grantham School of Dance.

Children having fun in the snowglobe.

“I would also like to mention the schools, community groups and charities whose contributions have brought so much joy and community spirit to the festivities.

“A big thank you as well must go to our market traders, the Showmen’s Guild and all the suppliers and performers who have made the event so special.”

The Community choir with Gracey Gabrial, Sophie Thomas, Marley-Bell Page and Natalie Arbon

Elves entertaining guests on stage.

Santa made an appearance on the free Santa bus. Photo: Declan Kay

Lights in St Peter's Hill.Photo: SKDC

Grantham Town ambassador Coun Charmaine Morgan (right) with deputy ambassador Coun Wayne Hanslip. Photo: SKDC

The Rock Choir. Photo: SKDC

Crowds on Market Place. Photo: SKDC

The Winter Princesses entertaining guests. Photo: SKDC

Balloon modelling at the event. Photo: SKDC

Crowds gathered to watch Ultra 90s. Photo: SKDC

Part of the Gingerbread trail. Photo: SKDC

A free Santa bus provided transport to the event. Photo: Declan Kay

A smiley visitor on the bus. Photo: Declan Kay

