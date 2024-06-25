A dedicated motorcyclist has successfully completed an arduous 1,044-mile ride within 24 hours, all in support of the Lincs and Notts Air Ambulance.

This remarkable feat, undertaken by Grantham’s Harley Grosvenor as part of the Iron Butt Association's SaddleSore 1,000 challenge, aimed not only to test his endurance but also to raise crucial funds for emergency air services.

Setting off from Newark on Thursday (June 20), Harley embarked on a journey that took him through the breathtaking landscapes of Scotland, passing iconic landmarks such as the Forth Bridge and Ben Nevis in just 22 hours and 57 minutes.

Harley and pals set off from Newark to complete their 1,000 mile trek.

Harley believes that supporting the air ambulance, a vital service funded solely by donations, is essential for the community's safety, particularly for fellow motorcyclists in emergencies.

Reflecting on his adventure, Harley shared: "The best part for me was travelling around Scotland and seeing places and sights I've not seen before.

“I particularly enjoyed the part of the journey leading to Fort William as the scenery was beautiful and the roads were so smooth, not a pothole in sight,” he added.

The gang at a stop at Fort William.

However, the ride was not without its challenges. Harley admitted that the physical toll became apparent around the 500-mile mark, necessitating frequent stops for rest and recalibration due to unexpected route changes.

“Thankfully my partner had helped the group come up with an alternative route that still helped us achieve the challenge.“

Despite these setbacks, Harley and four companions, including riders from Lincolnshire and Nottingham, persevered, ensuring they met the rigorous criteria set by the Iron Butt Association for validation.

Harley arriving back in Newark.

Speaking of the support received, Harley expressed gratitude, "I genuinely don't think I would have made it through the journey without these four as they kept me going when I was struggling.

“Pulling back into Newark at 3am was a relief as I knew I was well within the time and based on my odometer on the bike I knew I had done the distance required.

“Sadly on the last leg the others had decided to head home and get their final receipts closer to their beds, so that meant it was only me that arrived back to where the madness started the morning before.”

Harley's bike on the mountain road between Inverness and Fort William.

Their camaraderie and determination mirrored Harley's own commitment to the cause, evident in the £685 raised through his JustGiving page, with a further £500 expected from local businesses and sponsors.

Harley has submitted all necessary documentation to the Iron Butt Association for official validation, hopeful that his efforts will earn him certification as a member.