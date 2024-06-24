A motorcyclist has died following a collision on the A1 yesterday, Lincolnshire Police have confirmed.

Police were called to a report that a motorbike and its 73-year-old rider had collided with the central reservation of the southbound carriageway near Grantham, close to the A607 junction at 1.24pm yesterday afternoon (Sunday, June 23).

As well as police, crews from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue, EMAS, and the Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance responded to the scene.

Lincolnshire Police news

“The rider of the bike, which was a green BSA Goldstar, was sadly pronounced dead at the scene,” a Lincolnshire Police statement said.

“His next of kin have been informed and will be supported by specially-trained officers.”

Both carriageways were closed at the A52 junction southbound, and the A607 northbound while emergency services worked and initial investigations were carried out.

The northbound carriageway was reopened just after 6pm, and the southbound carriageway was opened close to 8pm.

“Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are now investigating the circumstances of the collision, and are calling for anyone who may have been driving in that area with dashcam to check their footage and see if they have captured the green BSA Goldstar motorcycle in the moments prior to the collision, or the collision itself,” the police statement added.

Anyone with information can email lead investigating officer Sergeant Helen Allcroft by email at SCIUInvestigators@lincs.police.uk or call 01522 212316, quoting incident number 214 of June 23.