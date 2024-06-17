Residents will get a chance to ask questions to the candidates standing for their area in the General Election.

A hustings will take place next Monday (June 24) at St Wulfram’s Church in Grantham from 7.30pm.

Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s, said: “In the past during the period before a General Election, St Wulfram’s has often organised election meetings, where members of the public can listen to and ask questions of the candidates standing for election.

St Wulframs Church in Grantham.

“We do this as a public service, to support the democratic process, to facilitate public debate, and as a contribution to the common good.

“This is an opportunity for respectful discussion in a neutral space and is often appreciated by candidates as well as voters.

All candidates standing for the Grantham and Bourne Member of Parliament have been invited to the hustings.

These include:

• Gareth Davies (Conservative)

• Vipul Bechar (Labour)

• John Vincent (Liberal Democrats)

• Anne Gayfer (Green)

• Mike Rudkin (Reform)

• Alexander Mitchell (Social Democratic Party)

• Charmaine Morgan (Lincolnshire Independents)

• Ian Selby (Independent)

Anyone who wishes to submit a question should email Fr Stuart at stuart.cradduck@stwulframs.com by midday on Sunday, June 23.

The event is free to attend and people do not need to register beforehand.