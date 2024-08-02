There have been two reported collisions on the A1 within hours of each other this afternoon.

There are currently road closures near Colsterworth again following a crash on the A1 northbound between the junctions with the A151 and A607, according to traffic maps.

National Highways, one.network, and the AA are all reporting heavy traffic with delays of up to 20 minutes on the Great North Road close to Colsterworth Services Junction.

The National Highways shows heavy traffic around the area.

A police spokesperson said the incident was originally reported at 2.27pm.

They said there was one car only involved and there were no serious injuries.

The incident was record as number 279 of August 2.

One of two lanes is closed while recovery work is ongoing.

one.network is estimating that the event will clear between 4.45pm and 5pm, with normal traffic conditions expected between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

The incident is the second along that stretch of road causing issues this afternoon.

Further issues have seen one lane of the southbound carriageway closed after a crash near Stamford.

The closure is to the south of Stamford between the Burghley House turn-off and the Wittering turn-off (Townsend Road).

The crash south of Stamford closed a lane of the A1.

Delays of up to 17 minutes were reported from the B1081 Old Great North Road (Great Casterton/Tickencote Turn-Off) to the Wittering turn-off.

This one is also expected to be cleared by 5pm.