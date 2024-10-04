A beautician has named her new salon in honour of her Hebrew roots.

In May, Kelly Thompson started running The Contour Clinic - based in PB Aesthetics in Guildhall Street, Grantham - offering several non-invasive body contouring treatments.

Now she is opening her own salon in Blue Court, Grantham, but she has renamed the business to Ahavah Beauty, which translates to ‘love’ in Hebrew.

Kelly Thompson.

“The name is very personal to me and my ancestry,” said Kelly.

She added: “My family is so important to me and they have shown me great support since starting this journey.

“I have a very close relationship with my grandma, who is one of my biggest supporters in life.

Ahavah Beauty in Blue Court, Grantham.

“Her family were Jewish and originated from Israel, which is very important to my grandma and therefore important to me.

“I wanted to choose a name that was meaningful and this felt perfect and had grandma’s approval!”

Alongside offering her body contouring treatments, including non-surgical fat reduction and non-surgical skin tightening, she now offers laser therapy treatments.

A look inside Ahavah Beauty.

These include laser hair reduction, laser skin rejuvenation, laser pigmentation and age spot removal, laser thread vein removal and laser acne reduction.

She is also working alongside three other beauty professionals, including Ellie Langton, Charlotte Parry and Holly Ellis.

Ellie offers microblading, eyebrow treatments and lip treatments, while Charlotte offers skincare and Holly offers wedding hair styling and make up.

Kelly added: “I believe our salon will stand out as not only are we all bubbly, friendly and welcoming people, we are passionate and knowledgeable about what we do.

“We create a fun and welcoming atmosphere whilst maintaining a high level of professionalism taking great care in the quality of the treatments that we deliver.”

An official opening event is being held tomorrow (Saturday, October 5) from 6pm, inviting people to look around the salon and talk to the four women.