New play equipment will be installed thanks to £40,000 in funding.

The equipment has been installed at Dysart Park in Grantham, funded by £30,000 from South Kesteven District Council’s UKSPF fund and £10,000 from the Rotary Club of Grantham, raised from its Rotary Swimarathon.

Deputy leader and SKDC cabinet member for culture and leisure Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “We are very pleased to have the support of the community through this Rotary funding, as this play area will ultimately be used by the community.

Proposed plans for the new play equipment

“The fitness equipment will complement the equipment already on site which was funded previously through the Rotary Club, and we look forward to all of the additional features helping the park maintain its popularity as a go-to destination.”

The older children’s play equipment includes a multi play unit including a banister slide, spinning pole, net climber, vertical rope climb, climbing grips, social seating, and multiple level decks. There will also be a wipeout surf and balance board.

Fitness equipment includes a fitness station designed to enable nine simple exercises to increase strength, tone muscles and increase flexibility. Near this will be a ladder wall and five-a-day fitness panel, where people turn a wheel to choose different exercises.

Work is expected to begin next month, by contractor Sutcliffe Play.

Andrew Gregory, president of the Rotary Club of Grantham, said: “It’s always rewarding to see the community fundraising through Rotary and turn it into something tangible that offers a real benefit to local people and visitors.”

This year’s Rotary Swimarathon will be held from Friday, February 7 until Sunday, February 9.

Teams of up to six swim in a relay for 50 minutes raising money to support Grantham charities and local causes.