An arts group is holding its next exhibition.

Grantham Arts next exhibition at Grantham Museum will showcase Gerrard Shuttleworth’s work from tomorrow (Friday, July 5) until Saturday, July 27.

Gerrard, who recently moved to Grantham, will be exhibiting ‘Dreamscapes’, a selection of art born out of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“For me, exhibitions hopefully inspire others to take up art,” said Gerrard.

He added: “I started painting after visiting a Cornish art gallery while on holiday and have since enjoyed experimenting with various media.”

After spending much of his life living by the coast, Gerrard enjoys painting seascapes, but he also enjoys experimenting with more abstract subject material and produces pieces that try to evoke more emotion.

This is the second monthly exhibition organised by Grantham Arts as part of the group’s plans for artists to get their work out there.