A new business hub is set to open in a library.

Grantham Library will be transformed with a new IT suite, equipped with business software, as well as drop-in working zones kitted out with acoustic booths.

The facilities, funded by Lincolnshire County Council, will provide a new space for businesses, education providers and community groups, as well as additional library space.

Councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways (right), with Boglarka David cultural services advisor (left) at Grantham Library.

County council leader Martin Hill (Con) said: “With more than 10,000 registered users, and a packed programme of events offering everything from coding clubs to crocheting, Grantham is already one of our most popular libraries.

“Now we want to further develop the range of services on offer to help local people.

“That’s why we’re investing in a suite of new facilities to support the town’s small businesses, providing three new flexible working areas to meet their needs.

“By listening to residents and businesses and implementing creative solutions like business hubs, we can continue to ensure that Lincolnshire’s libraries remain the beating heart of community life.”

The library will also be redecorated, with new carpets fitted throughout.

Grantham is the third library in Lincolnshire to benefit from the addition of business hubs, following ones in Lincoln and Spalding.

The work to transform the library is expected to start later this summer.