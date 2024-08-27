A new documentary retells the story of the crimes of Beverley Allitt.

The near two-hour long programme, entitled ‘Murderer on Ward 4’, will premiere tonight (Tuesday) at 10pm on Channel 5, looking at Beverley Allitt, who worked at Grantham and Kesteven Hospital in 1991.

The programme synopsis says: “The tragic story of four children who died at Grantham Hospital in early 1991, and how doctors and police gathered the evidence to convict killer nurse the ‘Angel of Death’, Beverley Allitt.”

Beverley Allitt

Allitt, who was born in Corby Glen, was convicted of killing three babies and an 11-year-old boy, attempting to kill three babies and causing grievous bodily harm to six others, while working on ward 4 at the hospital.

She was given 13 life sentences on May 28, 1993 and sent to Rampton Secure Hospital in Nottinghamshire.

In December last year, an appeal was denied for Allitt to move to a mainstream prison following a mental health tribunal.

