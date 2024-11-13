A new drive-thru coffee shop is officially opening.

The Starbucks drive-thru officially opens in Trent Road, Grantham, tomorrow (Thursday, November 14) from 8am.

A spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be expanding our presence in the community and offering customers a convenient way to enjoy their favourite Starbucks beverages.”

A drawing of what the site on Trent Road could look like. Photo: The Harris Partnership

Last year, plans were submitted to South Kesteven District Council to build the new coffee shop, as well as 24 electric vehicle parking bays, including two blue badge spaces and a further 20 parking spaces on the land next to Aldi.

Another Starbucks drive-thru also opened last Friday (November 8) on the A1 at Foston.

