An inaugural Glastonbury-inspired festival was a roaring success, with nearly 1,000 people attending, according to the event organisers.

Granthambury took place at Arena UK in Allington, near Grantham, on Saturday, from midday until midnight. Alongside stalls, fairground rides, and bouncy castles, tribute bands played throughout the day and into the night.

"We've had amazing feedback. We'd like to think that we'll do another one next year and make it bigger and better," said Teresa Stratford from Arena UK, the organiser of the event.

Organisers are pleased with how the event went. Photo: Josh Hardy/JH1 Photography

The festival featured a diverse lineup of musical acts, including a standout performance from headliners The Runaway Killers.

"They were just amazing," Stratford enthused. Local band The System also got the crowd dancing with their popular set.

One of the highlights for younger attendees was the Eminem tribute act. "Eminem did a PG-rated set, and the children loved it," Teresa said.

"We put a warning out first, as he's not everyone's cup of tea, but the kids had a great time."

The lineup also included: Simulation Muse, The Florence Dog Days, Free to Decide, The System, Ohasis, Dom Brister, Alex Cavan, DJ Beatbox and many more.

Licensed bar and food vendors were also available for visitors.

Overall, the organisers were thrilled with how the first Granthambury festival went.

"We're really delighted with the way that it went," Teresa said.

Photographer Josh Harder, who attended the event, said it was “a night to remember” with “incredible bands”.

“All the staff that was involved in the event were polite and friendly,” he said.

“There was an awesome energy and an amazing experience. I 100% would recommend going if hosted again!”

With bands already approaching them about playing next year, it seems the event is set to return even bigger and better in 2024.