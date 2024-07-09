Works to build a new crossing near a primary school are complete.

Lincolnshire County Council has completed the new pedestrian crossing on Barrowby Road, near Poplar Farm Primary School, in Grantham.

The works are a part of the council’s Community Cross Initiative, which will see over 10 pedestrian crossings built across Lincolnshire, costing £3.8 million.

The new crossing in Barrowby Road, Grantham. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

Executive member for highways Richard Davies (Con) said: “Our Community Crossings Initiative, which will see more than twelve new pedestrian crossings built throughout the county, has got off to a great start.

“This new crossing is one of the latest to be built. As the local councillor for this area, words can’t say how pleased I am to see these two new crossings completed and ready for people to use.

“People have shared their feedback with me, saying this and the future Greenhill Road one will make it much easier for people to access Poplar Farm Primary School, as well as the schools, shops and allotments near Greenhill Road.

“No doubt they’ll both make getting around by foot on Barrowby Road much safer for any and everyone.”