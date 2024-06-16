A new walking group has held its first meeting.

The Walk and Talk group, organised by Laura Church, held its first walk on Wednesday (June 12) where the group met up at Wyndham Park in Grantham.

Although it was not a big turnout, new members still got chatting to each other.

The members at the first Walk and Talk group in Grantham.

Laura said: “There were only a few that turned up, but some people didn’t want their picture taken so we respected that.

“A lot of people said they were unwell or had forgotten. But, it was great everyone mingled and the people that came said they’d definitely be back again.”

Anyone who is interested in joining the group can go to its Facebook page.

