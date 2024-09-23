The next phase of roadworks near a railway station begin this week.

The second phase of the Station Approach roadworks in Grantham begin on Friday (September 27) and will last until the end of October.

A full road closure will be in place for Station Road West, from the private car park to the south of houses and to the junction. Residents will still be able to access their homes.

Station Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

There will be no access to Grantham Railway Station from Westgate or Wharf Road.

Temporary traffic signals will be in place on Old Wharf Road alongside other traffic signals being relocated to the Harlaxton Road bridge to ease traffic.

A diversion will be in place via Wharf Road, London Road, Station Road East, and vice versa.

Work on Grantham’s Station Approach began in August and is set to last until early December.