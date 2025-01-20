A recently opened night shelter may soon expand following its successful launch.

Developed by South Kesteven District Council (SKDC) in partnership with Grantham Ark, the shelter in Grantham opened on December 19.

It provides a safer and more cost-effective alternative to hotel accommodation for homeless individuals during Severe Weather Emergency Protocol (SWEP) activations.

Plans to house homeless have proven successful. Stock image

The shelter, a four-bedroom flat for eight people, has supported 17 people.

Two residents have transitioned into permanent housing, with three more set to follow.

Cabinet member for housing Virginia Moran (Ind), said: “It has been a resounding success, and those we have helped really appreciated the opportunity to speak to support staff in a more informal setting.”

Coun Moran confirmed that the council could expand the service, depending on uptake.

A report before the Housing Overview and Scrutiny Committee today (Monday, January 20) reveals plans to potentially use a community hall to increase the shelter’s capacity.

This approach could then serve as a model for similar facilities in other parts of South Kesteven.

A further update on progress will be delivered at the committee’s next meeting in March.

Coun Moran also highlighted the financial and logistical advantages of the current model over hotel accommodation, which is often located outside the district’s main towns and lacks access to essential services.

“Hotel accommodation is not always suitable,” she said.

“The new accommodation also costs less, helping our budget go further in assisting vulnerable people.”

The Grantham shelter’s success is attributed to its on-site volunteer support workers and overnight security, which ensure residents’ safety while providing guidance to help them transition into settled accommodation.

Grantham Ark, established in 2020, plays a key role in supporting the homeless.

Nearly £1,500 was raised for the charity at the Grantham Journal Business Awards in November.

The shelter is part of a wider strategy under the council’s Rough Sleeper Initiative, which aims to provide tailored support and housing solutions.

Government funding for homelessness prevention has increased to £753,955 for 2025–26, although nearly half the budget is ringfenced for prevention and staffing.

As of December 2024, SKDC recorded 252 active homelessness cases, with 58 in temporary accommodation and a growing reliance on nightly paid housing.

SWEP has been activated twice since November, assisting 17 individuals during periods of extreme cold weather.

Coun Moran underscored the council’s commitment to holistic solutions for homelessness.

“Face-to-face support helps people transition back into settled accommodation,” she said, adding that the shelter acts as a stepping stone towards long-term stability.