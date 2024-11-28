Nearly £1,500 was raised for a charity at an awards ceremony.

Guests and business people raised £1,478.50, which included a £500 donation from sponsors ENVA, for Grantham ARK at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last Friday (November 22).

The charity helps to provide temporary accommodation, an address and support services to local people who are experiencing homelessness.

Event organiser Sharron Marriott and Journal editor Kerry Coupe with Lynn Ferguson of Grantham ARK at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Lynn Ferguson, of Grantham ARK, said: “It has been fantastic and this is a great amount raised.

“Thank you so much to everyone, this will make a big difference.”

The charity was launched by Father Stuart Cradduck, rector of St Wulfram’s Church, in 2020 when he realised that vulnerable people were having to travel out of the area to access support.