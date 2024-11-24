Photos from Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 as winners unveiled
Published: 12:38, 24 November 2024
The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 were unveiled during a glittering ceremony on Friday night.
Weeks of hard work for our judges and entrants came to a head in a ceremony, filled with pride and laughter - and even a huge conga line.
Our photographer Chris Lowndes was there to capture all the action as the winners in 10 categories - plus the overall Judge’s Prestige Award winner - were revealed. Read more here.
Photos from the evening are available to view and buy here