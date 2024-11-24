The winners of the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 were unveiled during a glittering ceremony on Friday night.

Weeks of hard work for our judges and entrants came to a head in a ceremony, filled with pride and laughter - and even a huge conga line.

Our photographer Chris Lowndes was there to capture all the action as the winners in 10 categories - plus the overall Judge’s Prestige Award winner - were revealed. Read more here.

Mark Bates Ltd wins Business of the Year sponsored by Downtown at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Laura and Lee McCann from Mum Made Meals receive the Best New Start-Up prize from Mark Bates at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Ellie Clubb receives the Highly Commended certificate in the Apprentice of the Year category sponsored by Specialist Engineering Plastics at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

All the award winners at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Event organiser Sharron Marriott and Journal editor Kerry Coupe with Lynn Ferguson of Grantham ARK at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Lee Carratt, of Belton Park Golf Club, wins the Employee of the Year category from Sarah Woulds of Reflect Recruitment at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Sam Letchworth receives the Apprentice of the Year award from sponsors Specialist Engineering Plastics at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Be the Silver Living receive the Best Social Enteprise award from Matt Lee of sponsor PVS Media at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Host Melvyn Prior at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

MD Jewellers receive the Customer Care prize at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

MD Jewellers receive the John Cussell Independent Retailer of the Year award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Inara Systems receive the Judges' Prestige Award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Abi Wainwright receives the highly commended prize in the Employee of the Year category from Sarah Woulds of Reflect Recruitment at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Vale Clearances receive the Environmental Champion prize from Enva at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Sam Vidler of CrossFit Grantham receives the Businessperson of the Year prize from David O'Brien of the Consulting Room at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Mark Bates Ltd receive the Business Innovation prize from South Kesteven District Council leader Ashley Baxter at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024