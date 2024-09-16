A series of night time road closures will begin next month.

As the roadworks in Dysart Road in Grantham continue, night time closures are to begin from Friday, October 4 for one month during the weekdays, except Saturday, October 5 and Sunday, October 6, where the works will be carried out on Saturday evening.

Then from November 5, there will be work on weekday evenings for two weeks.

Dysart Road in Grantham. Photo: Google Maps

County councillor Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “Starting in early October, we’ll have reached the stage of our Dysart Road improvements where we’re ready to start laying the new road surfacing to the eastern end of the site – near the junction with Sankt Augustin Way.

“And then, starting early November, we’ll make a start surfacing the western end of the site between Trent Road and the A1 overbridge.

“We’ll be using over 8,000 tonnes of road building materials which will require us to close off the areas where we’re working so the material can be safely laid and left to cure overnight.

“We’ll be working as efficiently as possible to ensure the closures aren’t in place any longer than they need to be.

“We’ll also be maintaining access to the gym and bowling alley up to 10pm and will be keeping noise levels down after 10pm.

“I want to thank everyone for their patience during these closures, as I know they’ll cause some disruption.”

The closures will be in place from 7pm until 6am. The current westbound closure on Dysart Road, which is in place for 24 hours seven days a week, will remain in place until the end of the project.

Diversion routes in place include:

• For standard vehicles lower than 4.5 metres - via Sankt Augustin Way / Westgate / Harlaxton Road / Swingbridge Road / Trent Road, and vice versa

• For vehicles taller than 4.5m - Sankt Augustin Way / A52 (south) / London Road / B1174 South Parade / Tollemache Road North / A52 / A1 / A607 Harlaxton / Swingbridge Road / Trent Road, and vice versa

• For all vehicles - via Low Road / A52 / A1 (south) / A607 Harlaxton Road / Swingbridge Road / Trent Road, and vice versa.