Nine people have been sentenced for the operation of an illegal waste site following an investigation by the Environment Agency.

The defendants were sentenced today (Friday, October 18) at Nottingham Crown Court to a collective 11 years of imprisonment, including three family members who controlled the illegal waste site at Long Bennington.

The investigation, named Operation Lord, saw Environment Agency officers spend months building a picture of evidence of the illegal waste site on Fen Lane, Long Bennington.

The Long Bennington waste site after a fire on September 28, 2021. Photo: Environment Agency

The findings of the investigation led to 12 people and one company being charged, of which 10 pleaded guilty. Following an eight-week trial at Nottingham Crown Court which concluded on June 28, the remaining three defendants were found guilty.

Environment Agency officers conducted a raid on the site in April 2020 with Lincolnshire Police. Intelligence revealed lorry-loads of shredded waste were regularly being accepted onto the site the size of a football pitch. Waste was burned daily and buried. This activity intensified during the first Coronavirus lockdown in March 2020, and so action was taken to bring it to a halt.

Environment Agency officers also seized an excavator and a lorry which were actively depositing more waste at the site when officers arrived. Two arrests were made.

The prosecution was brought against individuals that ran the illegal waste site; burned the waste; drove waste to the site and the landowners. Two waste brokers were also prosecuted.

The Canner family trio of father Paul, 53, mother Judith, 55, of Main Road, Bilstone, Nuneaton and son Joshua, 29, of Laburnum Avenue, Newbold Verdon, ran the illegal waste site.

Paul Canner was sentenced to 26 months in prison, while Judith and Joshua were each sentenced to 16 months. Seven of the nine defendants were sentenced to immediate imprisonment.

The Long Bennington waste site after a fire on September 28, 2021. Photo: Environment Agency

Sentencing the defendants, Judge Coupland found that the offending was deliberate for all nine defendants and the harm caused was of the highest level. The illegal activity was deliberately concealed physically and with falsified paperwork. The illegal waste site was close to nearby residents, putting them at harm from toxic fumes. The repeated nature of the offences over a long period of time, and the financial gain obtained by the operation aggravated the offences for all defendants.

The judge said that “the custody threshold had been crossed in all cases.”

A lorry depositing waste at the Long Bennington site. Photo: Environment Agency

The Long Bennington waste site on May 7, 2020. Photo: Environment Agency

Sentences issued today (October 18)

Paul Canner, aged 53, of Main Road, Bilstone, Nuneaton, pleaded guilty to 1) knowingly causing the deposit of waste at the site between 1 October 2019 and 1 May 2020, and 2) knowingly causing the operation of the illegal waste site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 26 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Judith Canner, aged 55, of Main Road, Bilstone, Nuneaton, pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the deposit of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. She was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 16 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Joshua Canner, aged 29, of Laburnum Avenue, Newbold Verdon, pleaded guilty to knowingly causing the deposit of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 16 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Sonial Surpal, aged 52, of Round House Road, Coventry, pleaded guilty to depositing waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 13 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Luke Woodward, aged 37, of Willow Road, Nuneaton, pleaded guilty to depositing waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 11 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Marcus Chapman, aged 39 of Egmanton Drive, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to disposing of the waste at the site between 1 October 2019 and 1 May 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 12 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He has been ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

Peter Wainwright, aged 32, of Dexter Lane, Hurley, Atherstone, Warwickshire pleaded guilty to disposing of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 16 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Nathan Jones, aged 43 of Carnation Road, Shirebrook, Mansfield, pleaded guilty to disposing of waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 16 months’ immediate imprisonment.

Daniel Lippitt, aged 55 of Lubbersthorpe Road, Leicester, pleaded guilty to depositing waste at the site between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020. He was sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court to 9 months’ imprisonment, suspended for 18 months. He has been ordered to do 200 hours of unpaid work.

The following defendants, who were the landowners, will be sentenced on December 16 at Nottingham Crown Court:

James Baggaley, aged 38 of Back Lane, Foston, pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in June 2024 after a trial of 1) knowingly permitting the deposit of waste at the site between 1 October 2019 and 1 May 2020, and 2) knowingly permitting the operation of the illegal waste site between 1 October and 14 April 2022.

Marc Greenfield, aged 46 of Fosse Road, Brough, pleaded guilty to knowingly permitting the operation of the illegal waste site between 1 October 2019 and 14 April 2022.

Proceeds of crime hearings have also started against all 13 defendants and the following two defendants:

Robert Malone, aged 41 of Ribble Prospect, Clitheroe, the sole director of NWR 2004 Limited, pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in June 2024 after a trial of failing to comply with the waste duty of care between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Fletcher Plant Limited pleaded not guilty but was found guilty in June 2024 after a trial of failing to comply with the waste duty of care between October 1, 2019 and May 1, 2020.

Leigh Edlin, the Environment Agency’s area director for Lincolnshire and Northamptonshire, said: “This was a serious illegal waste site which was highly organised and involved multiple offenders. Those involved sought to profit from Covid restrictions at the cost of the environment and by inflicting misery on the local community. The site and its operators had a major impact on legitimate businesses and our regulatory work.

“Our enforcement teams will continue to tackle serious illegal waste crime by working with partners such as Lincolnshire Police, fire services and councils, as we did in this case to hold those responsible to account.”

Anyone who suspects illegal waste activity is reminded to report it to our 24-hour hotline. Call 0800 80 70 60, or anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.