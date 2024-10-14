The town’s first ever family rave was held at the weekend.

Grantham’s first family rave, organised by the Grantham Events Company, took place on Sunday (October 13) at the Meres Leisure Centre.

The event was nearly sold out, with only 10 tickets left that weren’t sold.

Families came together to rave. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Happy ravers. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

“Our first rave went amazingly,” said Dom Degnan, who organised it alongside Jade Morrison.

He added: “We do wish we could have filled the room out more but we were restricted by the capacity we were allowed at the venue.

“Although, that had little effect on the energy in the room throughout, with everyone jumping around and raving as hard as they could.

Families came together to rave. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Some little ravers were also at the event. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

“We did have to take a small pause for five minutes as the fire alarm was set off, however it is not completely clear how that happened, but again, that did little to kill the energy of the rave!”

VIP’s Harry-Ray and Astin joined the DJ on stage, while Freya and Mika wowed crowds with their rave moves.

Grantham Events Company organised the town's first ever family rave. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

A look at the DJ and his decks. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Lighting was also provided by Freya and the staging was organised by Sketchd.

Dom said more raves are to come, with the next being held on Saturday, December 7, at The Refectory at Grantham College from 3.3pm until 6pm.

He added: “Overall, the feedback we have received so far has been overwhelmingly positive.

Happy ravers. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Grantham families came together for the rave. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

A happy raver! Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Raving was all around. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Ravers came together for the event. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Families getting in the rave spirit. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

The rave was held at the Meres Leisure Centre in Trent Road, Grantham. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

Grantham Events Company organised the town's first ever family rave. Photo: HB Creative Solutions

“We are more confident and determined than ever to provide this type of event even more regularly, and it will only get better and better!”