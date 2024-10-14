Grantham Events Company holds town’s first ever family rave
The town’s first ever family rave was held at the weekend.
Grantham’s first family rave, organised by the Grantham Events Company, took place on Sunday (October 13) at the Meres Leisure Centre.
The event was nearly sold out, with only 10 tickets left that weren’t sold.
“Our first rave went amazingly,” said Dom Degnan, who organised it alongside Jade Morrison.
He added: “We do wish we could have filled the room out more but we were restricted by the capacity we were allowed at the venue.
“Although, that had little effect on the energy in the room throughout, with everyone jumping around and raving as hard as they could.
“We did have to take a small pause for five minutes as the fire alarm was set off, however it is not completely clear how that happened, but again, that did little to kill the energy of the rave!”
VIP’s Harry-Ray and Astin joined the DJ on stage, while Freya and Mika wowed crowds with their rave moves.
Lighting was also provided by Freya and the staging was organised by Sketchd.
Dom said more raves are to come, with the next being held on Saturday, December 7, at The Refectory at Grantham College from 3.3pm until 6pm.
He added: “Overall, the feedback we have received so far has been overwhelmingly positive.
“We are more confident and determined than ever to provide this type of event even more regularly, and it will only get better and better!”