Joy was all around at a charity fun day at the weekend.

The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund SUNday FUNday took place yesterday (Sunday, June 9), celebrating the 40th anniversary of the fund.

The event, which took place at Wyndham Park, saw hundreds from the area attend, including over 300 disabled children and their parents/carers who enjoyed the day free of charge.

All smiles on the fairground rides.

Dancers from the Beth Cresswell School of Dance.

Chairman Roy Wright said: “Our SUNday FUNday turned out to be just that.

"The obvious joy in all the faces of the children and their families was just what the trustees wanted to see.

Wendy Aspland and Emily Topham.

"I would like to thank all of those that attended and all the volunteers and helpers who made the day the success it was."

The public donated over £700 on the day.

Atomic Alice from Creature Ark.

Waves and smiles from the children.

Highlights also included the land train, slime-making and science shows by Fizz Pop Science.

Representatives of Community Books in Grantham.

One of the fairground rides that was on offer on the day.

The Grantham School of Dance.

Twistopher entertains the crowds.

Rob Driscoll shows off his balloon made into a flower.

Fun in the teacups!

Atomic Alice shows off some wild animals.

Grantham firemen from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue.

The Grantham light armoured division.

Joy was all around on the day.

Ellie Rose Fox chose a flowery look.

Geccikka Rylance providing the face paint for children.

Some great moves from the Grantham School of Dance!

Grantham School of Dance.

A closer look at an exotic animal.

The Grantham School of Dance.

The Creature Ark showing children some exotic animals.

There were also exotic animals, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides, remote controlled model vehicles and a performance from the Beth Cresswell School of Dance.