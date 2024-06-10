Joy is all around at Grantham Journal Children’s Fund 40th SUNday FUNday
Joy was all around at a charity fun day at the weekend.
The Grantham Journal Children’s Fund SUNday FUNday took place yesterday (Sunday, June 9), celebrating the 40th anniversary of the fund.
The event, which took place at Wyndham Park, saw hundreds from the area attend, including over 300 disabled children and their parents/carers who enjoyed the day free of charge.
Chairman Roy Wright said: “Our SUNday FUNday turned out to be just that.
"The obvious joy in all the faces of the children and their families was just what the trustees wanted to see.
"I would like to thank all of those that attended and all the volunteers and helpers who made the day the success it was."
The public donated over £700 on the day.
Highlights also included the land train, slime-making and science shows by Fizz Pop Science.
There were also exotic animals, a Punch and Judy show, fairground rides, remote controlled model vehicles and a performance from the Beth Cresswell School of Dance.