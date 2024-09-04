An oil company has raised over £1,000 with another successful quiz night.

WCF Chandlers, in Grantham, raised £1,213.70 for Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance at their second quiz night at Belton Park Golf Club last month.

To date, the company has raised £15,101.78 for the air ambulance service.

Charlotte Carratt, of WCF Chandlers, said: “This incredible achievement is all thanks to each and every person who supported and took part.

“I am incredibly proud of our team for hosting this event and continuing to raise money for this important charity.”

WCF Chandlers also aims to raise £10,000 at its Valentines Ball next year at Belton Woods Hotel.