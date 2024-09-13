There’s a patch of land in Lincolnshire I refer to as the Beermuda Triangle, basically because the pubs once situated inside the boundaries have gone missing.

I have nothing but sympathy for the villagers who live in the space between the points of Spalding, Bourne and Donington these days as they are suffering Sahara levels of dryness.

The White Hart Inn in Quadring and Black Horse at Gosberton Risegate put up a fight until recently, but now the folk who used frequent these, and other neighbouring spots, now find themselves having to get in the car if they fancy a night out at the boozer.

Fortescue Arms in Billingborough

It’s tragic to lament the losses of these community hubs.

But fortunately, just on the outskirts of this Beermuda Triangle, many cracking pubs continue to welcome the punters in through their doors.

The Black Bull, The Riverside Inn, and The Plough Inn have all impressed the Secret Drinker on visits.

The Fortescue Arms maintains it's 16th century feel with a modern twist

The Fortescue Arms in Billingborough was a welcoming place

And now you can add the Fortescue Arms to that list.

A sign stating this Billingborough boozer was ‘under new management’ greeted me by the front door but, having not been here for at least two decades and having no recollection of what to expect, I could only shrug and say as I see.

The Fortescue Arms is a delightful 16th century pub that has maintained its charm. The wooden beams, open stone and brickwork, narrow corridor and fireplaces are testament to this place being a go-to tavern for hundreds of years, while some nice touches bring the place very much into the 21st century.

The pool room

A colourful area to keep kids busy

The well-stocked, well-lit bar greets you upon arrival, with the drinkers congregating around.

A lounge area and dining room both had customers engaged in chat while tucked away were a sizeable yard for outdoor drinking and a soy pool room.

There was also a small yet colourful spot dedicated to keeping the kids occupied with a mini basketball set and reading chart. A little something for everyone.

The dining area

The corridors were narrow but lead to the kids' area and pool room

There was a nice, friendly atmosphere to the place, the kind of homely feel you get in pubs, like this, where meat raffle posters adorn the walls.

Akin to a chessmaster battling numerous opponents at once, the lady serving behind the bar appeared to engage in up to three conversations at once as she continued to pour drinks, collect glasses and keep an eye on proceedings throughout the building, chatting to customers as she pased and picking the banter on her return journey.

Plenty of seats outside

This would be fun on a warmer day

As someone who struggles with just one chat at a time it was fascinating to watch. But struggle on I did as the locals seemed a welcoming bunch, plenty of them offering this stranger a smile and a few words.

The Beermuda Triangle is a tragic void where once-thriving community pubs could be found. But It’s heartwarming to know there are still some good spots nearby.

A pint of Timothy Taylor's Hopical Storm. I liked it a lot

Inside the gents

THE FORTESCUE ARMS, HIGH STREET, BILLINGBOROUGH, NG34 0QB

DECOR: The place maintains its 16th century feel but with a nice modern uplift. The bar area is quite fetching. 3/5

DRINK: I had a pint of Timothy Taylor’s Hopical Storm (ABV 4.0%) a nice flavoursome pale. One of my favourite pints so far. 4/5

PRICE: I paid £6.20 for the pint and a cola, which I thought was decent. 4/5

ATMOSPHERE: Lots of people all having fun. The place had a welcoming village pub feel and I liked it. 4/5

STAFF: The lady serving was a force of nature. rarely still in one spot but always chatting and ensuring everyone was ok. 4/5

