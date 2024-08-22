Pupils are celebrating a “strong” set of GCSE results.

West Grantham Academy pupils have received their GCSE results this morning (Thursday).

Principal Clare Barber said: “Once again we are delighted with a set of strong GCSE results. We are so proud of our students and the commitment and hard work they have demonstrated in working towards their GCSEs. We are thrilled to see so many success stories.

West Grantham Academy pupils are celebrating their GCSE results. credit: istock/Madeleine Waller

“Our ongoing engineering programme which sees our students working with experts from two local companies has reaped fantastic rewards for our students.

“It is ensuring that the engineers of tomorrow secure the very best start at West Grantham Secondary Academy.

“On a personal note, I would like to thank our dedicated staff teams who have supported students so well throughout, and to pass on my congratulations to all of our students. We can’t wait to hear about your future successes.”